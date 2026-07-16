E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Notices issued on plea against higher motorway toll

Malik Asad Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Ministry of Communications and other respondents on a petition challenging the notification imposing a 50 per cent higher motorway toll on vehicles with insufficient M-Tag balance.

Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfaraz Dogar issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel against the June 3, 2025, notification. Counsel for the petitioner, Mahfouz Bukhari, argued that the decision to impose a higher toll on low-balance vehicles was arbitrary, excessive and without lawful justification.

The chief justice observed that the impugned decision appeared to be a policy measure of the government and questioned how the court could interfere in such matters.

In response, the petitioner’s counsel said that even policy decisions were subject to judicial review if they were unreasonable, discriminatory or violated the law. He contended that the enhanced toll imposed on motorists with low M-Tag balances was disproportionate and lacked a rational basis.

After hearing the preliminary arguments, the court issued notices to the Ministry of Communications and other respondents, directing them to submit their replies on the petition.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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Malik Asad is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with two decades of experience covering legal affairs, judicial developments, and the civil bureaucracy. He can be found on X at @asadrp.

Malik Asad

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