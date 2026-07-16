E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Argentina’s VP maligns the English before semi-final

AFP Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s Vice President Victoria Villarruel called the English “usurping pirates” ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final.

“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates. It’s not just another match,” Villarruel said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The iconic match will take place against the backdrop of a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as the Malvinas.

“I’m not going to be politically correct or keep a cool head. It’s always something more against the English,” Villarruel wrote.

“It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last run, and it’s about stopping the invaders in their tracks,” she continued, referring to the late soccer legend Diego Maradona and current star striker Lionel Messi.

“Go Argentina! Because until our very last breath, we will keep claiming what is ours!” she wrote, echoing a popular anthem sung by Argentine fans during the tournament.

Villarruel’s father fought in the 1982 Falklands War between Argentina and the UK over the South Atlantic islands, whose sovereignty remains contested.

The 74-day conflict ended in a British victory, leaving 649 Argentines and 255 Britons dead.

The vice president’s remarks stood in contrast to those of Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni and several players, who sought to play down the political and historical significance of the match.

“It’s a football match, plain and simple. So, mixing the two would be madness,” Scaloni said.

Argentine Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva said that under the security plan for the semi-final in Atlanta fans would banned from bringing flags or other items referencing the Falkland Islands into the stadium.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe