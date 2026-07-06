NHA raises toll tax on Islamabad–Lahore Motorway by 7pc

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) has increased toll tax on the Islamabad–Lahore Motorway (M-2) by 7 per cent.

The revised toll rates became effective from Sunday, July 5, 2026.

A notification issued by the NHA stated that the authority has revised toll rates by 7 per cent, and the new rates will remain in effect till April 23, 2027.

The toll increase has been made under the concession agreement between the NHA and Motorway Operations and Rehabilitation Engineering (Private) Limited (More), a subsidiary of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), which is responsible for rehabilitation and modernisation work on the M-2.

According to the notification, the new toll for cars, jeeps and taxis has been set at Rs1,430. The toll for wagons is Rs2,390, coasters Rs3,350, buses Rs4,770, trucks (2- and 3-axle) Rs6,210, and articulated trucks Rs7,980.

The revised rates have been calculated on a per-kilometre basis.

The M-2 is the country’s first motorway, linking Lahore with Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026