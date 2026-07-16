E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Muslim man stabbed over his religion in Utah

Reuters Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WASHINGTON: A man was arrested in Utah for stabbing a Muslim man multiple times and stated that he targeted the victim because of his religion, police said in court records on Tuesday.

Peter Michael Larsen, 48, was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for an investigation over attempted murder and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct. Accor­ding to a police booking affidavit, Larsen told authorities he “intends to kill Muslims” and “had targeted the victim with intent to kill him because of his religion”.

The incident took place Monday inside the Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City. The suspect approac­hed the Muslim man, asked for his name and religion, and indicated he wanted a bottle of water, The Salt Lake Tribune reported, citing comments from Imam Shuaib Din.

As the victim turned to get the water, the attacker began stabbing him.

Bystanders pinned the suspect to the ground before officers arrived. The victim suffered “multiple stab wounds all over his body and was bleeding profusely”, police said. He was hospitalised in critical condition.

A Go­FundMe page said the man­ was stabbed 15 times and needed surgeries.

Police stated Larsen constitutes “a substantial danger to the public if released based on his violent actions ... ideologies and pre-planned mass casualty events”. The attacker was also hospitalised for wounds sustained while being subdued.

Muslim rights groups condemned the incident. US rights advocates have noted rising Islamophobia over the last two-plus decades following the Sept 11 attacks and more recently because of anti-immigration policies, white supremacy, and the fallout of Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe