Pakistan reaffirms commitment to advancing SCO objectives

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and For­eign Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Nurlan Yermek­bayev and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing its objectives, the Foreign Office said.

In a post on X, the FO said that Mr Dar received Yermekbayev, with the two holding a “productive exchange” on the SCO priorities and ways to further strengthen cooperation among member states in key areas, including economy, transport and connectivity.

“They also exchanged views on regional and inte­r­n­ational developments. The secretary general commended Pakistan’s constructive contributions to promoting regional peace, stability, and cooperation,” the FO said.

Dar, Yermekbayev discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member states in key areas

“The secretary general shared his perspective and proposals for further enha­ncing effectiveness and efficiency of the SCO, and briefed DPM Mr Dar on preparations for the forthcoming SCO council of foreign ministers meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan,” it said.

According to the FO, Mr Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s “strong commitment to advancing the SCO’s objectives”.

He also expressed readiness to work closely with all member states ahead of Pakistan assuming the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State in September and hosting the SCO summit in 2027.

Initially formed as a security cooperation group in 2001, the SCO has now evolved into a forum for trade and economic development in the region.

The SCO comprises 10 member states, namely Pakis­tan, India, Iran, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazak­hstan, Taji­kistan and Uzbekistan. The two observer states are Afghanistan and Mongolia.

In June, Interior Mini­ster Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the “Shanghai spi­rit” and called for a joint strategy among SCO member states to counter terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, cybercrime and terror financing.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026