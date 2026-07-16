Agriculture can revive economy quickly: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan could revive its economy within a year by focusing on the agriculture and livestock sectors, urging rapid adoption of modern technology and greater value addition to capitalise on the country’s untapped potential.

“Agriculture and livestock constitute the single sector where, if we work with complete, undivided focus, we can revive our economy within a single year,” Mr Sharif said while addressing a national seminar on livestock titled: “Harnessing Pakistan’s Livestock Potential”.

The premier said the sector’s weak performance stemmed not from a lack of natural resources but from inadequate investment in modern tools and research, adding that cooperation with China would help modernise agricultural institutions and build technical capacity.

The prime minister said Pakistan had been blessed with fertile land, abundant water resources, and hardworking farmers across the country, but continued to lag behind regional competitors due to outdated practices and insufficient use of modern technology.

“Pakistan is ranked as the fourth largest milk-producing country in the world,” he said, adding that: “Yet, what is our level of value addition in this area? Take meat as another example. The global trade of meat is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Our potential... is immense.”

Agriculture and livestock are among the largest contributors to Pakistan’s economy and employ a significant share of the country’s workforce.

Sharif said discussions were progressing with China on transforming the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) following his visits to the country, where he sought Chinese collaboration in modernising Pakistan’s agricultural research sector.

He said artificial intelligence, information technology and other modern technologies could help transform Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock industries, calling on the federal and provincial governments to work together to unlock the sector’s economic potential.

Foot and mouth disease

Mr Shehbaz said the federal government will provide 100 per cent funding for the development of an indigenous vaccine against Foot and Mouth disease to promote the livestock sector.

He said agriculture and livestock are the key sectors that can help revive Pakistan’s economy within a year if developed with dedication and coordinated efforts. He emphasised that increasing livestock exports is not possible without effectively controlling the disease.

He also announced that, following last year’s initiative, another 1,000 fresh agriculture graduates from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be sent to China this year for advanced training at government expense.

On the occasion, the prime minister inaugurated the Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System, aimed at enhancing productivity in the livestock sector with a special focus on genetic improvement, disease control, and strengthened collaboration.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026