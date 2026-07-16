E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Starmer says ‘political journey ends’ as UK gets ready for Burnham

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LONDON: Declaring “this is the end of my political journey”, outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer bowed out at his final Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, pledging his wholehearted support to his successor as he prepares to hand over to premier-in-waiting Andy Burnham.

Mr Starmer announced his resignation last month, bowing to months of pressure to step down after a series of scandals, missteps and policy U-turns. They blighted his two-year tenure after he led his centre-left Labour Party to victory in the 2024 elections following 14 years in opposition.

Burnham is expected to be crowned Labour’s leader on Friday after securing overwhelming support from the party’s 403 MPs and the backing of major trade unions.

Labour leader exits after scandals, U-turns and mounting pressure

The party’s comfortable majority in the 650-seat House of Commons means he will automatically become Britain’s seventh prime minister in a decade.

Facing his last weekly grilling from MPs in parliament, Mr Starmer said he wanted to see the next leader succeed.

“I will give my wholehearted support to my successor. I want this Labour government to be a success,” Starmer said when asked what advice he had for Burnham. “I want our country to be a success. I shall give my support privately if asked for, not publicly when not asked for.”

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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