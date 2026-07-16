Govt body seeks legal action against SBCA officials over Gul Plaza fire

• Committee headed by CS also recommends action against Civil Defence, fire department officers and building management committee

• Suggests amendments to building control law to allow post-construction inspections

KARACHI: The Implementation Committee constituted by the Sindh government has recommended disciplinary and legal action against officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) who served between 2020 and the date of the incident in January 2026 when the deadly Gul Plaza fire broke out.

The committee held them responsible for alleged failures in inspection, enforcement and regulatory oversight, including the approval of a revised building plan and its subsequent regularisation.

It also proposed amendments to the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979, to empower the SBCA to carry out mandatory post-construction inspections and enforce compliance after completion of buildings.

The recommendations were made at a recent meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of Sindh chief secretary.

According to the minutes, the committee recommended that action was initiated against the nominated SBCA officials identified through the findings of the three-tier task force constituted under the orders of the Sindh High Court in Constitutional Petition No. 1 of 2017 and the District South Technical Committee for Fire Safety Audit.

The proposed actions will be taken against officials responsible for inspection, enforcement and regulatory functions, as well as those who approved the revised building plan and later regularised the building despite the alleged violations.

The committee also recommended amending the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979, to empower the SBCA to undertake post-construction inspections and ensure continued compliance with approved plans, fire safety standards and other applicable regulations.

It further proposed a periodic inspection regime involving the SBCA, Rescue 1122, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Civil Defence, Cantonment Boards and other relevant agencies for high-rise and commercial buildings, while emphasizing safeguards to prevent misuse of inspection powers.

The committee was informed that, based on findings of the three-tier task force, action had been proposed against SBCA officials who served between 2020 and the date of the incident.

The committee stressed strict enforcement of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013, strengthening the Fire Department through specialised training, implementation of pending fire audit recommendations, making the Mauripur Fire Station operational and filling long-vacant posts, including those of firemen and drivers.

It recommended disciplinary and legal proceedings against fire department officials over shortcomings in preparedness, delayed response and rescue operations, as well as against departmental representatives who served on inspection and fire safety committees since 2020.

The committee also proposed action against Station Officer Zaheer Siddiqui for allegedly issuing a fire safety certificate on March 20, 2024, without the requisite approval, and recommended fixing responsibility for failure to ensure compliance with deficiencies identified in the 2021 fire safety audit.

The committee further called for an inquiry into the extension of the building’s lease and reduction in lease rates approved in 1991 by the then mayor to determine whether the decision was legally competent and whether the period between 1983 and 1991 could lawfully be condoned.

The meeting endorsed the recommendation of the Cabinet Sub-Committee to transfer the peacetime functions of Civil Defence to Rescue 1122 to strengthen emergency response and public safety.

It also recommended strengthening Rescue 1122 under the Sindh Rescue Services Act, 2023, and proposed fixing responsibility on concerned Rescue 1122 officials for failure to discharge rescue-support and coordination responsibilities, besides initiating proceedings against committee members serving since 2023.

The committee recommended action against Civil Defence officers Fatima Memon and Mirza Mursaleen Baig for allegedly issuing dubious inspection memos during 2024 and 2025, besides proceedings against the Director of Civil Defence for supervisory failures.

It also proposed action against Civil Defence members who served on inspection committees since 2020 and highlighted negligence on the part of the Deputy Commissioner of South, in his capacity as Controller Civil Defence and Convener of the District South Technical Committee for Fire Safety Audit, along with the concerned assistant and additional deputy commissioners for inadequate supervision and follow-up of fire safety inspections.

The committee also recommended registration of the building’s Management Committee under the Sindh Condominium Act, 2014, and directed the DG SBCA to ensure compliance with fire safety and maintenance requirements.

It called for a detailed inquiry into the affairs of the unregistered management committee, particularly regarding the utilisation of maintenance funds despite persistent safety deficiencies.

The minutes further proposed fixing criminal liability on the president, owners and other members of the management committee for deficiencies identified in the forensic report, including inadequate firefighting equipment, lack of water availability, blocked emergency exits, encroachments obstructing passageways and the procurement of what the committee described as a dubious and questionable fire safety certificate dated March 20, 2024.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026