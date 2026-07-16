E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Three suspects arrested over doctor’s murder in Clifton robbery

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: Three suspects were arrested late on Tuesday night in the murder case of a young doctor, who was shot dead during a robbery near Teen Talwar in Clifton on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Dr Akash Kumar, had been serving at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). He was killed after robbers intercepted his vehicle in front of a bank near Teen Talwar and escaped with around Rs2 million that he was carrying after withdrawing cash from another private bank.

South DIG Asad Raza identified the arrested suspects as Suresh, Ram Chand and Anil, who he said had been residing in Karachi for a considerable time but hailed from Daharki, Thul and Naushahro Feroze.

He said they were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

During an initial interrogation, the suspects told investigators that they were involved in the doctor’s killing.

A murder case was registered at Frere Hall Police Station on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Dr Kumar’s cousin, Sanjay Kumar, under Sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant said that on July 13, at around 11:40am, he, Dr Kumar and Dr Kumar’s father withdrew Rs5m from a bank. Dr Kumar’s father kept Rs3m, while Dr Kumar carried Rs2m as they headed to another bank. Near the second bank, two armed men on motorcycles intercepted their car.

The assailants fired at a security guard and the complainant, but neither was hurt. They then shot Dr Kumar, who later died during treatment. The muggers escaped with the Rs2m he was carrying. The complainant also claimed he could identify the attackers.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe