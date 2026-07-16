Three suspects arrested over doctor’s murder in Clifton robbery

KARACHI: Three suspects were arrested late on Tuesday night in the murder case of a young doctor, who was shot dead during a robbery near Teen Talwar in Clifton on Monday, police said.

The deceased, Dr Akash Kumar, had been serving at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). He was killed after robbers intercepted his vehicle in front of a bank near Teen Talwar and escaped with around Rs2 million that he was carrying after withdrawing cash from another private bank.

South DIG Asad Raza identified the arrested suspects as Suresh, Ram Chand and Anil, who he said had been residing in Karachi for a considerable time but hailed from Daharki, Thul and Naushahro Feroze.

He said they were arrested with the help of CCTV footage.

During an initial interrogation, the suspects told investigators that they were involved in the doctor’s killing.

A murder case was registered at Frere Hall Police Station on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Dr Kumar’s cousin, Sanjay Kumar, under Sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant said that on July 13, at around 11:40am, he, Dr Kumar and Dr Kumar’s father withdrew Rs5m from a bank. Dr Kumar’s father kept Rs3m, while Dr Kumar carried Rs2m as they headed to another bank. Near the second bank, two armed men on motorcycles intercepted their car.

The assailants fired at a security guard and the complainant, but neither was hurt. They then shot Dr Kumar, who later died during treatment. The muggers escaped with the Rs2m he was carrying. The complainant also claimed he could identify the attackers.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026