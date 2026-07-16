E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Fuuast official wounded in ‘targeted attack’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: The campus security in-charge of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) was shot at and wounded in a suspected targeted attack on Wednesday.

Aziz Bhatti SHO Anser Ahmed said the varsity official, Adnan Akhtar, left his home on a motorcycle and was on his way when armed pillion riders intercepted him near Aziz Bhatti Park and opened fire on him.

As a result, Mr Akhtar sustained multiple bullet wounds and was transported to the Aga Khan University Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger. The officer said the incident appeared to be an outcome of a personal enmity.

Man shot dead

A man was shot dead in Shah Faisal Colony on Wednesday.

The Al-Falah police said that the victim, Abdul Malik, 55, was gunned down by unidentified suspects at Azeem Pura graveyard over some personal enmity. The deceased was a rickshaw driver and father of four children. He originally hailed from Chakwal.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026

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