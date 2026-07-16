CM for collective efforts to combat extremism, online radicalisation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that extremism and sectarianism could only be defeated through coordinated efforts involving the government, religious scholars, educators, media and youth.

Speaking at a press conference here at CM House, Mr Shah said action against online radicalisation, misinformation and hate-driven narratives required collective efforts and responsible communication.

After meeting a delegation of national and provincial Paigham-i-Aman Committees, the CM, along with Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other religious scholars, held a joint press conference, where he reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting peace, religious harmony, interfaith dialogue and national unity.

At the meeting, leaders of different faiths, religious scholars and representatives of minority communities pledged to work together to counter extremism, sectarianism and hate-based narratives under the banner of Paigham-i-Aman.

The meeting was attended among others by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Rajesh Kumar Hardasani, Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, Pundit Maharaj Goswami Geer, senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Religious Affairs Minister Riaz Shah Shirazi, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and others.

Murad meets Paigham-i-Aman bodies; stresses national unity and religious harmony

The chief minister said that Sindh had historically been a land of tolerance, coexistence and cultural diversity where people belonging to different faiths, sects and ethnic backgrounds lived together with mutual respect and understanding.

“Sindh’s centuries-old traditions of Sufism, inclusiveness and harmony provide a strong foundation for peace, social cohesion and national unity,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of the National Paigham-i-Aman Committee in promoting peace and strengthening dialogue among different segments of society.

He emphasised that protecting the constitutional rights of all citizens and ensuring equal opportunities for minority communities remained a key priority of his government.

The CM stressed the need to engage educational institutions and young people in promoting constitutional values, civic responsibility, tolerance and national unity.

He described the Paigham-i-Pakistan narrative as a national consensus framework against extremism, violence and sectarian hatred, and called for its promotion at all levels.

Maulana Ashrafi thanked the provincial government for supporting religious harmony and said that the national and provincial committees were working across the country to promote peace and tolerance.

He urged political forces to resolve differences through democratic and constitutional means.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, he said: “Our soldiers are our brothers and sons. No one should be allowed to disrespect the sacrifices of our martyrs.”

Allama Raghib Naeemi said peace and stability were directly linked to economic growth.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon said the core message of Paigham-i-Aman was to promote peace and mutual respect.

“All segments of society must work together to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and stability,” he said, noting that the white in the national flag symbolised the protection of minority rights.

The meeting agreed to strengthen coordination among district administrations, law enforcement agencies and local peace committees. It also discussed arrangements for a proposed provincial Ulema, Mashaikh and Interfaith Harmony Conference.

The chief minister assured the delegation of continued government support to strengthen peace messaging and community outreach. “Collective efforts are essential for building a stronger, more peaceful and united Pakistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026