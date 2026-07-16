SHC orders action against transporters operating overloaded vehicles

LARKANA: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed authorities to take immediate action against transporters operating overloaded heavy vehicles, observing that the illegal practice has caused extensive damage to roads and created serious hardships for commuters.

A division bench comprising Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro passed this order while hearing a constitutional petition filed by Advocate Asif Hussain Chandio against overloaded heavy transport vehicles.

The court observed that the deputy commissioners of Larkana and Dadu had earlier been directed to investigate the matter and submit comprehensive reports.

However, both officials failed to comply with the court’s order dated July 8, 2026, it said, ordering both the DCs of Larkana and Dadu to appear in person on July 22.

Bench summons DCs of Larkana and Dadu districts for failing to comply with court orders

The court also took on record the statements filed by SSP Larkana and SSP Dadu and directed all official respondents to initiate legal action against transporters operating overloaded vehicles.

Advocates Athar Abbas Solangi, Habibullah G. Ghouri and Rafiq Ahmed Abro represented the petitioner.

The petitioner in his petition said that the Dadu-Moro Bridge and the connected road network passing through Larkana, Ratodero, Naudero, Madeji and Sukkur were constructed for ordinary vehicular traffic and are not engineered to sustain continuous movement of overloaded heavy transport vehicles.

He stated that recently, a substantial volume of heavy trailers, trucks and commercial transport vehicles has been diverted from the National Highway to Dadu-Moro Bridge and other roads.

The petitioner stated that the heavy vehicles were intentionally avoiding the designated National Highway routes, toll plazas, weigh stations and regulatory checkpoints in order to evade payment of toll taxes and avoid enforcement of axle load restrictions.

Due to the unchecked movement of overloaded vehicles, the Dadu-Moro Bridge and adjoining roads have suffered severe deterioration, structural damage, surface failures, cracks, potholes and degradation of infrastructure causing enormous loss to the public exchequer.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026