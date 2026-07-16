WAF raises concerns over teacher’s acquittal in Naila Rind suicide case

HYDERABAD: The Women’s Action Forum (WAF) Hyderabad chapter has expressed deep concern and disappointment over a recent Sindh High Court (SHC) judgment acquitting a teacher in the suicide case of Sindh University student Naila Rind.

A statement issued by the forum said that WAF believed the broader social, legal and gender implications of the judgment deserved serious public discussion, as the tragic and controversial death sparked widespread concern in Sindh.

WAF said public pressure eventually resulted in the constitution of a judicial commission to examine various aspects of the case. It added that the SHC identified significant shortcomings in the investigation, including inadequate forensic examination of digital evidence, failure to properly analyse mobile phone data, insufficient investigation of allegations of cyber harassment, and a lack of a comprehensive inquiry into all relevant aspects of the case.

The forum noted that these observations reflected longstanding concerns regarding the capacity of investigative institutions to effectively handle cases involving women, cybercrime and digital abuse.

It said that the SHC concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt and consequently acquitted the accused. However, the high court acknowledged continuous communication between Naila Rind and the accused, including contact by mobile phone and the exchange of private photographs.

WAF believed that an important question remained unresolved: how should courts, investigators and society evaluate allegations of cyber harassment, digital blackmail, psychological pressure and coercive online conduct in cases where direct evidence may be limited but patterns of conduct raise serious concerns?

It argued that digital violence often left victims vulnerable while producing forms of evidence that were difficult to preserve, collect and present through conventional investigative methods.

It said WAF was concerned about the challenges victims face in proving cyber blackmail and digital harassment.

The forum said the SHC itself had described the investigation as incomplete, yet the consequences of those deficiencies had ultimately fallen on the victim’s side. This, it added, raised a broader concern: when state institutions fail to conduct professional, timely and comprehensive investigations, victims and their families may be left without meaningful access to justice.

WAF said the Naila Rind case could not be viewed in isolation, as over the past decade Sindh had witnessed several tragic cases involving young women students, including Namrata Kumari, Nosheen Kazmi and Fahmida Laghari.

WAF feared the judgment could discourage women and girls who face cyber blackmail, online harassment and digital exploitation from seeking legal remedies. At a time when social media and digital platforms have become common tools for intimidation, coercion and the misuse of private images, confidence in investigative and legal mechanisms was more important than ever.

The forum emphasised that its concern was not directed against the SHC’s authority but at the systemic weaknesses in the investigation and prosecution identified in the judgment.

These shortcomings, it said, highlighted the urgent need for accountability and institutional reform to ensure that investigative failures do not undermine justice in future cases.

It demanded that the investigative failures identified in the Naila Rind case be subjected to an independent review and that all available legal avenues for further review of the judgment be carefully explored in the interest of justice.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026