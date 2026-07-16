Avenues of cooperation between Pakistan, Indonesia discussed

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Indonesian Ambassador Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo and his spouse pose for a photograph at Bilawal House.—Online

KARACHI: First Lady and MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan and Indonesia enjoy longstanding and friendly relations founded on mutual respect, shared values and close cooperation

She said this during a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, who called on her at Bilawal House, on Wednesday.

The ambassador was accompanied by his spouse.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture, education, healthcare, technology transfer, vaccine development, women entrepreneurship, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

According to a press release, the first lady congratulated him on the successful organisation of the Pakistan-Indonesia Investment Forum in Karachi and appreciated his efforts to further strengthen bilateral economic engagement.

She said that the two countries have consistently supported each other and worked together to promote peace, development and prosperity in the region and beyond.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2026