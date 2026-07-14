CDA hears joint venture's complaint as cleanliness project’s tender faces scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday heard the grievance complaint of a joint venture (JV) that challenged the civic agency’s decision to disqualify it from a mega cleanliness project involving sanitation, garbage collection and transportation of waste to the landfill site.

Sources said that in response to CDA’s latest tender, three joint ventures (JVs) submitted bids for the multi-billion-rupee project covering urban and rural areas. During the evaluation of technical bids, two out of the three JVs were declared non-responsive, leaving only one bidder in the race.

Sources said the joint ventures of NJC, MMC, NCS and Imperial Ventures and Atlas Pak Waste Management Company were competing for Package-I. These two JVs, along with another JV comprising SA Enterprises, M/S Nazir Lak and Company and M/S Three Brothers Construction, were competing for Package-II.

The sources said that after completion of the bid evaluation process, only one JV, the NJC, MMC, NCS and Imperial Ventures, remained in the race. However, the JV of Atlas Pak Waste Management Company challenged CDA’s decision and filed a grievance complaint, arguing that its disqualification was contrary to PPRA rules.

During the hearing, sources said, the company’s representatives stated that their disqualification was unjustified and against PPRA rules and bidding documents. They said CDA had disqualified them on the basis of a “missing” document, which had already been attached with the financial bid and was in CDA’s custody.

“After hearing arguments, the grievance committee informed the company’s representatives that it would examine the record and decide the matter accordingly,” a source said.

Sources said the case of the JV appeared strong and there were chances that CDA might qualify it. They added that if the JV was declared qualified, there would be competition over rates between both JVs and the contract would be awarded to the lowest bidder.

Meanwhile, sources said the Senate Standing Committee on Interior also took up the issue of the project during its meeting held on July 10.

The committee directed CDA to submit complete details of the Solid Waste Management Project, including its timeline, completion schedule, project cost, details of all tenders floated so far, evaluation reports of bidders, complaints filed, if any, details of litigation, if any, and bidding data sheets containing complete information about all four tenders.

“In addition, the committee desired that CDA should keep it apprised of every step taken regarding the Solid Waste Management tender to enable monitoring of progress,” the committee stated.

A CDA official said filing grievances was a routine matter and the authority always followed PPRA rules in letter and spirit.

“You cannot say that a lone company is in the race. There were three JVs and after technical bid evaluation, only one is responsive. As per PPRA rules, CDA can proceed with the opening of the financial bid after disposing of the grievance complaint filed by the said company. However, utmost care is required in handling this mega project,” the official said.

Earlier, CDA had divided Islamabad into two parts, urban and rural, for cleanliness contracts. Both contracts expired in March last year. Since then, CDA has been carrying out cleanliness work and garbage collection in urban areas through its own staff, private workers and hired machinery.

However, no proper system is in place for rural areas, where CDA carries out secondary garbage collection occasionally. In the absence of an organised system, residents are forced to dump waste in open areas.

CDA will have to pay around Rs4 billion annually for both rural and urban projects, while the new contracts will be awarded for four years.

It is relevant to note that CDA has around 1,100 regular sanitation workers, who will also be placed at the disposal of contractors for cleanliness work. Islamabad, despite being a planned city, does not have its own landfill site, and its waste has been transported to Losar in Rawalpindi for the past few years.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026