E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Toll plaza remains only unfinished component as Pindi's Ring Road nears completion

Aamir Yasin Published Updated
A file view of Rawalpindi's Ring Road. — Photo provided by Khalid Hasnain
A file view of Rawalpindi's Ring Road. — Photo provided by Khalid Hasnain
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RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is almost complete, with the installation of the toll plaza being the only remaining component.

The installation of the toll plaza is being carried out under the Punjab Ring Road Authority.

The authority will be responsible for collecting tolls from vehicles at rates fixed by the Punjab government. It will also manage traffic on the Ring Road. Regarding the Thalian Interchange, a separate project is being prepared, and work is likely to start after the Ring Road is opened to traffic.

The Punjab government has released more than Rs29 billion for the project, while the remaining amount is expected to be released within a week or two. This was stated during a meeting held at the commissioner’s office, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Salman Ghani.

The meeting served as an introductory and review session on the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and the Signal-Free Corridor project. It was attended by the additional commissioner (revenue) and heads of the relevant departments. During the meeting, a detailed briefing was presented on the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project.

Participants were informed that the Rawalpindi Ring Road is a 38.3-kilometre modern highway and that the construction of the main carriageway, flyovers, subways and other civil works has been substantially completed. “Overall physical progress on the project has reached 98 per cent,” an official said.

The briefing further highlighted that the construction of all subways, nullah bridges, interchanges, river bridges and railway bridges has been completed. In addition, the installation of road barriers, road markings, signboards, berms and streetlights has also been completed. The only remaining component is the installation of the toll plaza.

The meeting was further informed that a dedicated policing and management system would be established for the Ring Road to ensure efficient traffic management, enhanced security and modern administrative operations.

Commissioner Salman Ghani directed the relevant authorities to expedite the plantation of three rows of trees along both sides of the Ring Road, along with the installation of high-quality grass and environmentally friendly landscaping.

He said the completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city, resulting in smoother traffic flow on GT Road, Peshawar Road, Murree Road and other major arteries.

“The diversion of heavy traffic to the Ring Road will substantially reduce congestion in urban areas, shorten travel time, minimise fuel wastage and help curb air pollution, while providing citizens with safer, faster and more convenient travel facilities,” he said.

The commissioner further directed the authorities to complete the Ring Road project and make it fully operational at the earliest. He also instructed the relevant departments to take all necessary measures to provide immediate relief to the affected local residents.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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Pakistan

Aamir Yasin is a Dawn staff correspondent based in Rawalpindi and Islamabad, covering political, social, cultural, and civic issues.

Aamir Yasin

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