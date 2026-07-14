E-Paper | July 14, 2026

NA panel flags key hurdles to e-bike rollout in Pakistan

Kalbe Ali Published Updated
Workers assemble parts of electric motorcycles on the production line at the ZYP Technology's facility in Lahore, Pakistan, March 12, 2025. —Reuters/File
Workers assemble parts of electric motorcycles on the production line at the ZYP Technology's facility in Lahore, Pakistan, March 12, 2025. —Reuters/File
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ISLAMABAD: While the government is pushing to replace petrol-powered motorcycles with electric two-wheelers, a sub-committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries was informed on Monday that Pakistan lacks a dedicated regulatory authority for e-motorcycles, while the absence of a comprehensive lithium battery policy has encouraged the sale of substandard batteries.

Soon after the meeting began, sub-committee convener Dr Mehreen Bhutto expressed concern over the fragmented regulatory framework, noting that too many ministries and departments were involved in overseeing different aspects of the e-motorcycle sector.

The committee was told that manufacturing licences are issued by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) under the Ministry of Industries and Production, while quality standards for e-motorcycles and their batteries are certified by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), which falls under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Charging infrastructure, the lawmakers were informed, would be developed by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) under the Ministry of Energy.

Pakistan lacks dedicated regulatory authority for electric two-wheelers, legislators told

Officials also said that nearly all lithium-ion batteries are imported, while used batteries often enter the country as scrap—a matter that falls under the jurisdiction of the Customs Department and the Ministry of Commerce. The PSQCA representative added that vehicles operating on roads are regulated by provincial authorities.

Dr Bhutto questioned the lack of oversight, expressing concern that some manufacturers use low-quality batteries that become unusable within two to three years, with replacement batteries costing as much as Rs90,000.

Grey market fuels unsafe battery trade

Representing e-motorcycle manufacturers, Dr Muhammad Amjad said manufacturing licences issued by the EDB did not specifically require the use of lithium-ion batteries, allowing some companies to install cheaper lead-acid dry batteries instead.

He also pointed to high import duties on lithium-ion batteries, saying they had fuelled the growth of a grey market in which unlicensed and unregistered operators refurbish lithium-ion cells imported as scrap and sell them openly.

Another manufacturer, Shahid Bajwa, said the industry’s biggest challenge was the absence of any mechanism to promote localisation of components and manufacturing.

“Besides, if we want to report illegal battery manufacturers, is there any forum where we can lodge such a complaint?” he asked.

Localisation, safety

Participants broadly agreed that the PSQCA needs to strengthen its technical capacity and establish dedicated lithium battery testing laboratories.

Dr Bhutto asked stakeholders to submit recommendations to the committee, stressing that unlike conventional petrol-powered motorcycles, electric two-wheelers pose unique safety risks if batteries and components fail.

EDB Chief Executive Officer Hammad Mansoor informed the committee that a new battery policy was being finalised and said many of the issues raised during the meeting would be addressed once it is approved.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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Kalbe Ali is a senior staff reporter for Dawn based in Islamabad, with nearly 20 years of field reporting experience. He covers a diverse range of topics, including the internet, IT and telecom sectors, as well as religious affairs.

Kalbe Ali

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