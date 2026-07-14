PTI backs Aleema’s march call, fears ‘false flag’

ISLAMABAD: Even though the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to support Aleema Khan’s call for a “long march”, the party fears the protest may end up in another “false-flag operation”, like the May 9, 2023, disorder, or in a “massacre” similar to the one at D Chowk in Nov 2024.

A senior leader of the opposition party said Aleema Khan’s “language” had thrown the PTI into a ‘state of panic’. “There is no doubt that leaders, workers and people love and respect Imran’s family and will support her (Aleema’s) call for protest and march.

“But Aleema has been trying to instigate people against MNAs and MPAs, ignoring the fact that a large number of workers go to Adiala jail thanks to persuasion by parliamentarians. Duties are assigned to different wings of the party every week to ensure workers turn up at Adiala jail.

“However, there is no doubt that many people turn up at the jail to express solidarity with the chairman’s family,” he explained.

“However, Aleema’s statements may incite people to violence as she has been saying that we will not return once we reach there and firing on workers will not be tolerated. It is a fact that 14 workers were shot at D Chowk, but we failed to get even the First Information Report (FIR) registered. Aleema went only to Satti’s house, who was shot dead, but was unable to visit the houses of others,” he said.

Another leader, who hails from KP, said Aleema Khan was calling upon workers to gather at Adiala jail in big numbers, recalling that when Ali Amin Gandapur was KP chief minister, such suggestions were rejected over fears of a “false flag operation” that could eventually lead to “some action against Imran Khan”.

He wondered why the PTI leadership always looked to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and not Punjab, for organising marches and rallies.

“Sohail Afridi, the KP chief minister, may not be able to galvanise workers, unlike (former CM) Amin Gandapur, because he is embroiled in a number of cases,” the unnamed leader argued.

In reply to a question, he said Aleema Khan had received an enthusiastic welcome in Chitral, demonstrating her popularity and that she doesn’t need to indulge in “politics of agitation”.

In the past, Bushra Bibi had tried to mobilise workers to reach D Chowk, but the move did not pay off.

Party’s official stance

PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the party stood by Aleema Khan. “Our only objective is to get Imran Khan released and we will support anyone who works to that end. We have been supporting Imran Khan’s sisters and sending workers to Adiala Jail for over a year.

“The PTI and the chairman’s family are on one page,” he said while talking to Dawn.

In reply to a question, Mr Akram rejected allegations that the party was promoting “family politics”.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026