UN scrutinises India over ‘mass voter deletions’

• Rapporteurs say Muslims were disproportionately targeted in voter purge

• Seek explanation over alleged deletion of 52m voters

• Warn exercise may violate international human rights law

• Criticise rhetoric linking purge to ‘illegal Bangladeshi immigrants’

KARACHI: Three United Nations special rapporteurs have sought clarification from the government of India over allegations that millions of voters, particularly Muslims, were wrongfully removed from electoral rolls ahead of recent state elections.

In a formal communication dated May 1, 2026, the independent UN experts expressed grave concerns regarding a massive voter-deletion exercise that reportedly stripped approximately 52 million names from registers across 12 Indian states and union territories.

While the voter purge reportedly affected some other linguistic and religious minorities, the independent experts highlighted that Muslim citizens bore the brunt of the administrative exclusions.

The letter highlighted West Bengal, where 9.1m names were deleted prior to assembly elections held on April 23 and 29, 2026.

The joint mandate-holders, Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapp­orteur on minority issues, Irene Khan, Special Rapp­orteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and Nazila Ghanea, Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, warned that the administrative actions may amount to serious violations of international human rights law.

According to the UN document, the large-scale purging occurred during a “Special Intensive Revision” process launched by the Election Commission on Nov 4, 2025.

The exercise spanned 321 districts and 1,843 assembly constituencies across nine states and three union territories, following a preliminary phase conducted in Bihar.

While authorities claimed the revision aimed to ensure accuracy, experts received reports that the process disproportionately targeted Muslim, Bengali, and other minority communities.

In West Bengal’s Nandigram constituency, the rapporteurs noted that an alleged 95 per cent of deleted voters were Muslim, even though the community comprises only 25 per cent of the local electorate.

Affected individuals included men, women, and elderly Indian nationals who held valid identity documents but were excluded due to minor spelling inconsistencies.

The letter also raised alarm over the opaque use of an artificial intelligence-driven system that flagged “irregularities” in voter data, which the experts warned introduced potential bias and errors into a high-stakes democratic context.

Compounding these technical issues, the UN experts highlighted highly discriminatory rhetoric from senior public figures and government officials.

The letter specified that the Union Home Minister publicly framed the voter deletion as targeting “illegal Bangladeshi immigrants”, a narrative the rapporteurs said “conflates legitimate Indian Muslim citizens with foreign nationals”.

The minister also reportedly presented a policy formula before Parliament termed “Detect, Delete and Deport”, characterising the revision as a mechanism to “purify” the rolls.

“We note with grave concern that the framing of a state-administered electoral process in terms of the removal of a religious community risks constituting, at minimum, an official endorsement of discriminatory attitudes toward Muslim citizens,” the rapporteurs wrote.

The legal battle reached the Supreme Court of India, which initially declined to stay the process on April 6, 2026.

On April 16, the court used its special constitutional powers to allow removed individuals to regain voting rights if appellate tribunals approved their cases before late April deadlines.

However, the rapporteurs noted that a massive influx of over 3.4m appeals placed immense pressure on the tribunals. The compressed timeframe resulted in the exclusion of millions of eligible citizens from the West Bengal elections.

The UN experts reminded India of its international commitments under the Interna­tional Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which New Delhi ratified in 1979, which prohibits the advocacy of national, racial, or religious hatred.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026