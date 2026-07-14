E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Two arrested for ‘online blackmail’ in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
A hand is seen on a laptop with binary code displayed on the screen in front of Russian flag in this picture illustration taken August 19, 2022. —Reuters/file
A hand is seen on a laptop with binary code displayed on the screen in front of Russian flag in this picture illustration taken August 19, 2022. —Reuters/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency arrested two suspects allegedly involved in online harassment and blackmail of women.

According to the NCCIA, in the first case, a suspect, Haroon Qureshi, allegedly attempted to destroy a woman’s marital life by sending her private photographs and videos to her husband through WhatsApp. The agency says that the suspects were traced and arrested by using modern digital forensic techniques and collecting electronic evidence.

In the other case, a suspect, Anwar, allegedly targeted people, including women, by initiating online conversations and building trust through a fake female identity on social media.

The suspect would persuade the victims to share their private photographs and sensitive content, which he would later use to blackmail them.

The suspect allegedly extorted Rs40,000 from a victim through online transaction and demanded more. When the victim refused to pay more money, the suspect shared her private content through WhatsApp and continued online harassment.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe