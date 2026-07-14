Two arrested for ‘online blackmail’ in Lahore

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency arrested two suspects allegedly involved in online harassment and blackmail of women.

According to the NCCIA, in the first case, a suspect, Haroon Qureshi, allegedly attempted to destroy a woman’s marital life by sending her private photographs and videos to her husband through WhatsApp. The agency says that the suspects were traced and arrested by using modern digital forensic techniques and collecting electronic evidence.

In the other case, a suspect, Anwar, allegedly targeted people, including women, by initiating online conversations and building trust through a fake female identity on social media.

The suspect would persuade the victims to share their private photographs and sensitive content, which he would later use to blackmail them.

The suspect allegedly extorted Rs40,000 from a victim through online transaction and demanded more. When the victim refused to pay more money, the suspect shared her private content through WhatsApp and continued online harassment.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026