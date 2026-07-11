E-Paper | July 11, 2026

Gang selling telecom subscribers’ data busted

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’s (NCCIA) Lahore circle claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in illegal acquisition, possession, and commercial sale of sensitive telecommunications subscribers’ data, arresting three suspects.

According to the NCCIA, the gang was unlawfully accessing and trading confidential information, including Call Detail Records (CDRs), SIM ownership details, subscriber registration records, family registration data, location information, and other protected records.

The during the operation, ordered by NCCIA Punjab Director Muhammad Ali Waseem, following a complaint lodged by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), three suspects -- Saghar, Ishfaq and Malik Sadam – were arrested from Lahore.

They have been booked under sections 3, 6, 13, 14, 16, and 17 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016 (Amended 2025), read with sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Some 14 mobile phones, one laptop, one tablet, 38 SIM cards, 10 internet devices, nine Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, seven fingerprint scanners, three bluetooth fingerprint scanners, three card readers, 11 memory cards, nine USB storage devices, eight hard disks and RAM modules, and 60 hard copies of fingerprint records have been recovered from the suspects.

All recovered digital evidence has been sent for forensic examination.

Published in Dawn, July 11th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe