E-Paper | July 14, 2026

Bosnian minister calls for enhacing bilateral cooperation

Bakhtawar Mian Published Updated
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ISLAMABAD: Minister of Human Rights and Refugees of Bosnia and Herzegovina Dr Sevlid Hurti on Monday appreciated Pakistan’s long-standing support and called for transforming the deep-rooted political goodwill between the two countries into tangible bilateral cooperation.

Dr Sevlid Hurti, accompanied by a high-level delegation, is on a state visit to Pakistan to participate in the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women being held in Islamabad. The delegation also participated in a meeting of the Pakistan–Bosnia and Herzegovina Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament House.

Dr Hurti stressed the need to expand practical ties with Pakistan across key sectors, including parliamentary exchanges, trade, economic cooperation, business-to-business linkages, tourism, education and human rights. The delegation also included Emin Cohodarevic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Pakistan.

Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, MNA and Convener of the Pakistan–Bosnia and Herzegovina Parliamentary Friendship Group, highlighted the longstanding and friendly relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, founded on mutual respect, shared values and historic solidarity.

She recalled Pakistan’s steadfast support for Bosnia and Herzegovina and expressed confidence that strengthened parliamentary engagement would further deepen bilateral ties. She emphasised enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges, while reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s European integration.

Paying tribute to the victims of the Srebrenica Genocide, she reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to justice, accountability and preventing such tragedies from recurring.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Bosnia and Herzegovina relations through closer parliamentary cooperation and expanded collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

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Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

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