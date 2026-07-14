Two die by suicide in separate different incidents in Pindigheb

TAXILA: Two people, including a young woman and a 29-year-old man, died by suicide in two different incidents in Pindigheb town of Attock on Monday.

Police sources said a young woman was found dead at her home in the Nakka Ghulam Shah area of Pindigheb. Cops reached the scene after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination and other medico-legal formalities. A pistol was recovered from the scene.

Police said preliminary inquiries were examining whether domestic issues might have contributed to the incident, though officials stressed that the exact circumstances would only be established after completion of the investigation and medico-legal process. In a separate incident, Sardar Zeeshan Akhtar, 29, a resident of Dandi who was living in Pindigheb city, died after allegedly consuming poisonous pills.

He was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in critical condition but could not survive, police said. According to police, preliminary information suggested that the man may have consumed the pills following a domestic dispute. However, officials said the exact cause of death and the circumstances leading to the incident remained under investigation. Police said in both cases legal formalities had been completed and separate investigations had been initiated to determine the facts. They added that the final causes of death would be established after post-mortem examinations and completion of the medico-legal process.

Suspect arrested in alleged attempted abuse of minor: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged attempted sexual abuse of a minor in Bajjar area in the limits of Fatehjang Police station on Monday. According to the police, the case was registered after the father of the child lodged a complaint alleging that a man had attempted to abuse his young son. Police said an investigation was launched immediately after the registration of the case. Using technical and investigative methods, officers traced and arrested the nominated suspect. Officials said further investigation was underway and the suspect would be produced before the relevant court in accordance with legal procedure.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026