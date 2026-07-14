PHA vows to improve condition of parks

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) has said it will improve the condition of parks by expanding the plantation of seasonal flowers and overhauling the irrigation system in the monsoon season.

PHA Managing Director Ahmed Hassan Ranjha stated this while visiting Mohra Sharif Park and Ayesha Park, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed.

He reviewed ongoing beautification efforts, cleanliness, horticultural activities, tree plantation and recreational facilities available for the public.

He also inspected various sections of both the parks and directed the concerned officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy to further enhance their beauty and overall standards.

He stated that parks play a vital role in providing citizens with a healthy, clean and pleasant environment; therefore, their proper maintenance remains one of the top priorities of the agency.

Mr Ranjha also inspected walking tracks, children’s play equipment, public benches, lighting arrangements, entrance and exit points, and other public facilities.

He directed the staff to keep all amenities fully functional so that visitors can continue to enjoy a safe and uninterrupted recreational experience.

He said PHA was continuously working to improve all parks, greenbelts, and recreational spaces across the city.

He further instructed officials to pay special attention to the health of plants, implement timely preventive measures against pests and diseases, replace dry or damaged plants without delay, and plant new shade and ornamental trees in

vacant areas to further enhance the beauty of the parks.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026