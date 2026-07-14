E-Paper | July 14, 2026

PHA vows to improve condition of parks

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) has said it will improve the condition of parks by expanding the plantation of seasonal flowers and overhauling the irrigation system in the monsoon season.

PHA Managing Director Ahmed Hassan Ranjha stated this while visiting Mohra Sharif Park and Ayesha Park, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed.

He reviewed ongoing beautification efforts, cleanliness, horticultural activities, tree plantation and recreational facilities available for the public.

He also inspected various sections of both the parks and directed the concerned officials to adopt a comprehensive strategy to further enhance their beauty and overall standards.

He stated that parks play a vital role in providing citizens with a healthy, clean and pleasant environment; therefore, their proper maintenance remains one of the top priorities of the agency.

Mr Ranjha also inspected walking tracks, children’s play equipment, public benches, lighting arrangements, entrance and exit points, and other public facilities.

He directed the staff to keep all amenities fully functional so that visitors can continue to enjoy a safe and uninterrupted recreational experience.

He said PHA was continuously working to improve all parks, greenbelts, and recreational spaces across the city.

He further instructed officials to pay special attention to the health of plants, implement timely preventive measures against pests and diseases, replace dry or damaged plants without delay, and plant new shade and ornamental trees in

vacant areas to further enhance the beauty of the parks.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe