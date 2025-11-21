CDA approves record Rs83 billion projects

ISLAMABAD: On the pattern of provincial houses, Islamabad will also have a Capital House in F-5, as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday approved the PC-I of the project along with several other mega projects worth a historic over Rs83 billion.

CDA’s Development Working Party (DWP) meeting, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, approved several new projects, including a multibillion-rupee seven/five-star hotel and a new convention centre.

Sources said the meeting had broken all previous records in the history of the CDA in terms of the total worth of projects.

According to sources, the CDA is going to construct the Capital House project at a cost of Rs3.2 billion in line with the already established Sindh, Punjab, KP and Balochistan Houses. The civic body said the facility will meet the requirements of replacing fragmented accommodation. As per the PC-I, once started, the project will be completed in two years.

The meeting also approved a project for the construction of a new convention centre titled “New Islamabad Convention, Expo and Exhibition Centre (NICEEC) Islamabad” with an estimated cost of Rs19.3 billion. Sources said the project is likely to be constructed along Murree Road/Club Road near Faizabad.

It is relevant to note that some years ago, the federal government wanted to privatise the Jinnah Convention Centre. However, the incumbent government now wants to have another one ahead of the SCO conference to be held in Islamabad in 2027.

“This flagship facility aims to serve as a world-class, multifunctional venue for national and international conventions, exhibitions, expos, trade fairs and cultural events. The centre will strengthen Islamabad’s position as a hub for commerce, innovation and cultural exchange, contributing to the city’s economic and tourism development. It will also host the SCO summit expected in Islamabad in 2027,” read a working paper of the DWP.

It added that the proposed convention centre will be a long-term revenue-generating asset for the CDA and the national economy. “Its financial returns will arise from direct and indirect sources such as event hosting, facility rentals, service contracts and tourism-related expenditures. It is being proposed in accordance with the Master Plan of Islamabad,” it said.

The PC-I states that once launched, the project will be completed in 18 months.

The meeting also approved the PC-I for the construction of a seven/five-star hotel in Sector F-5 on the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with an estimated cost of Rs57.7 billion.

The meeting was told that the hotel would promote international tourism, enhance hospitality infrastructure and attract business and leisure travellers. “The facility will also host state guests, diplomats and foreign dignitaries. The project will be implemented on EPC mode and the contractor shall be responsible for the engineering design, procurement and construction, ensuring efficiency, accountability and timely completion,” the meeting was told.

According to the PC-I, the project’s completion time is 18 months.

The CDA-DWP also approved the construction of government officers’ residences in Islamabad at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion. This project will consist of ground plus 14 floors, covering all electrical, mechanical and horticulture work, and will be completed in 24 months.

The meeting also approved the PC-I for the uplift of the Diplomatic Enclave with an estimated cost of Rs635 million and a completion time of six months.

It also approved a PC-I for the construction of six pedestrian bridges on various roads in Islamabad, including Park Road, Srinagar Highway, Islamabad Expressway and IJP Road, at an estimated cost of Rs574 million, with an 18-month completion time.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025