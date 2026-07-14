More dog bite cases surface in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Seven more dog bite cases were reported at two hospitals on Tuesday, raising concern among people over the menace in the city and negligence of the authorities concerned.

One of the dog bite victims was a four-year-old boy and another one was a teenage girl.

The first incident of dog bite was reported at Holy Family Hospital (HFH). Hafeez Khan, 18, resident of Dhoke Hassu. was bitten by a stray dog on his right leg while passing through the street.

In another incident, Hamza, a resident of Block-E Satellite Town was shifted to the HFH with dog bite injury

The victims were administered anti-rabies vaccine at the hospital.

Mohammad Saim, a four-year-old boy, was bitten by a stray dog while playing in the street at Chakri Road.

Rizwan Rasool, 17, was bitten by a stray dog at Baraf Khana Chowk and Mohammad Ramzan, 33, a resident of Jhangi Syedan Islamabad, was also bitten by stray dog.

Both were brought to the District Headquarters Hospital where they were administered anti-rabies vaccine.

Arooj Zahan, 14, was shifted to the DHQ Hospital with a dog bite injury. The incident happened in the Chakra area on Monday.

Usman Farhan, 13, was bitten by a stray dog at Chungi No 26 Islamabad. He was administered anti-rabies vaccine at the DHQ Hospital.

The number of dog bite cases reported to Rawalpindi hospitals has risen to 14 during the last two days, sparking concern among the residents of the city. People have demanded the municipal authorities to take action against stray dogs.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026