Four killed, two injured in separate incidents in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Four people, including a solar technician, were killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in separate incidents in the city, police said on Monday.

Two solar technicians were critically injured after falling from the rooftop of a house while installing solar panels in Dhoke Mustaqeem on Monday.

One of the injured died on the spot, while the other sustained multiple injuries. The deceased and the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) by Rescue 1122.

Police also recovered the body of a man stuffed in a sack on Nullah Leh Link Road in Usmanpura on Monday.

The body appeared to be old and burnt. It was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination.

In another incident, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house with a rope over a domestic issue within the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police on Monday.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and two others were injured in a road traffic accident in the Airport police area on Monday.

Police said the accident occurred when a mini-truck collided with a trailer from behind on the motorway. As a result, the driver of the mini-truck, identified as Akar Zohaib, a resident of Malakand, died on the spot. Two other occupants of the vehicle, Haroon and Hamza, sustained multiple injuries.

The injured were shifted to the DHQ Hospital, while police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Meanwhile, a man was physically assaulted by robbers during a purse-snatching incident at Sixth Road Crossing on Monday.

The victim told police that he was passing through the area when he was intercepted by a suspected robber, who threatened him and snatched his purse containing Rs29,000 and a bank card.

He said he was also physically assaulted by the suspect during the robbery. New Town police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026