Robbers injure two persons, loot valuables in four Islamabad incidents

ISLAMABAD: Robbers injured two persons in separate incidents, while valuables were looted in two other similar incidents, police said.

In the first incident, a gang of robbers shot and injured a security guard at Margalla Park. The injured was identified as Shakeel Ahmed.

Two guards, including Ahmed, were deployed at the metro station at Margalla Park. Two armed men intercepted them, held them at gunpoint and snatched a pistol from Ahmed and a mobile phone from his colleague.

While escaping from the spot, one of the robbers opened fire at Ahmed, leaving him injured. He fell to the ground and was later shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Similarly, robbers injured a man during a robbery near Jinnah Avenue. The injured was identified as Mohammad Ramzan.

Three armed persons intercepted and held Ramzan at gunpoint in the parking area of the Stock Exchange Building and snatched cash and a mobile phone worth Rs125,000 from him.

The gunmen also opened fire at him, but he narrowly escaped. The robbers later beat him with the butt of a pistol, leaving him injured.

The robbers then escaped from the scene.

Meanwhile, a gang of robbers snatched a scooty and a mobile phone from a man in G-13/1.

The robbers snatched the scooty and mobile phone worth Rs100,000 from him before escaping.

Similarly, another gang of robbers snatched a motorcycle from a man in Banigala.

Three gunmen intercepted and held Mohammad Hasib at Chatha Bakhtawar. One of the robbers rode away on Hasib’s motorcycle and forced him to move ahead at gunpoint, while the other two followed them on another motorcycle.

The robbers took him to Mohra Noor Chowk, where they snatched his Union Star 70 motorcycle at gunpoint and escaped.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026