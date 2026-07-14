Governor opens two Nadra facilitation centres in Fatehjang

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan reviews facilities at the Nadra facilitation centre in Fatehjang on Monday. — Dawn

TAXILA: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan inaugurated Nadra facilitation centres in two areas of Fatehjang on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the director general of Nadra, elected representatives and a large number of residents.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the establishment of the facilitation centres in the union councils of Brahma Bahter and Malal fulfilled another commitment made to the people of Attock. He thanked the federal interior minister and the Nadra chairman for approving four Nadra centres in the district on his request.

Mr Haider said residents of Brahma Bahter and Malal would no longer have to travel to Fatehjang city or Attock to obtain computerised national identity cards and other Nadra-related services. The governor said he wants health and education facilities should be provided to the masses at their doorsteps as the area remains neglected and backward from basic facilities for a long time.

He said public welfare projects should remain above political considerations and stressed that improving access to essential government services was the administration’s foremost responsibility.

The governor expressed the hope that similar Nadra facilities would gradually be established in all towns of Attock district.

Mr Haider said many residents of Attock had long been deprived of basic public services and deserved greater government attention. He also said that efforts were underway to establish a University of Attock.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2026