Argentina know how to suffer, says Julian Alvarez after Swiss test

KANSAS CITY: Julian Alvarez said “you have to know how to suffer” after Argentina came through yet another gruelling World Cup test to beat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals following extra-time in Kansas City on Saturday.

The Atletico Madrid forward scored Argentina’s decisive second goal in the 112th minute in Kansas City to finally end the resistance of the European team.

The Swiss mounted a robust rearguard action after Breel Embolo was dismissed in the second half — shown a second yellow card for simulation.

But Alvarez eventually broke their hearts with a stunning curling effort into the top corner and Lautaro Martinez added a last-gasp third.

The win follows a gruelling 3-2 victory against Cape Verde in extra-time in the last 32 and an astonishing late comeback to beat Egypt for another 3-2 win.

“Obviously you have to suffer — you have to know how to suffer,” said Alvarez after scoring his first goal of the tournament to win the man-of-the-match award. “That’s how the matches are playing out right now.

“The opponents we’ve faced have played very well, too. There are things we can improve on our end as well, but in a World Cup things happen the way they happen, the teams are very strong.”

Alexis Mac Allister had given Argentina the lead in the 10th minute, meeting Messi’s corner at the front post with a flicked header that sailed beyond Kobel and into the far corner. It was the first time Switzerland had trailed in the tournament.

But the Swiss - without injured leading scorer Johan Manzambi, who had three goals and two assists - refused to wilt.

After a largely uneventful first half, the contest burst into life as Switzerland repeatedly tested Emiliano Martinez, forcing the Argentina goalkeeper into a string of sharp saves and jolting the South American supporters into full voice.

VAR AT IT AGAIN

An equaliser felt almost inevitable as the Swiss piled on the pressure, and they were rewarded in the 67th minute when Dan Ndoye exchanged passes with Ricardo Rodriguez down the left before sliding a right-footed finish through Martinez’s legs.

Ndoye snarled into the nearest television camera as the small section of Swiss fans erupted.

However, Switzerland were reduced to 10 men when Embolo got a second yellow card for simulation. It came after a lengthy VAR review for mistaken identity, with the referee overturning his initial decision to caution Argentina’s Leandro Paredes.

The ruling left Embolo in tears and Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin bewildered. Yakin said he had been readying an attacking substitution as Switzerland gained momentum.

“We were punished because of a rule that, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable. I don’t understand it, it’s very painful … This rule destroyed our game today,” the Switzerland manager said. “Unfortunately we have to accept it.”

“This team has so much passion. Despite the fact we were one man down, we gave it all. I’m extremely proud of everyone.”

Argentina responded to Swiss misfortune by pinning them back for long periods. Cheered on by fans who made Arrowhead Stadium feel more like Buenos Aires than Kansas City, they surged forward as chants of “Vamos, vamos!” echoed around the venue.

Messi, playing in his sixth World Cup at the age of 39, nearly settled the contest in stoppage time with a fierce strike that flashed inches wide of the post.

Switzerland weathered wave after wave of pressure and appeared destined to force a shootout but their resistance was finally broken in the closing moments of extra time.

“We had to suffer a lot. We knew they were a physical team and that gave us a lot of trouble,” said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. “Today we had luck on our side because one of their players was sent off. We could have played better but it’s a big achievement to be in the semi-finals.”

The distraught Swiss dropped to their knees, consoling each other, while Argentina’s star-studded squad lingered on the pitch soaking up the atmosphere as Messi tugged off his shirt and twirled it above his head in front of the Argentina fans.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026