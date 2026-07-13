Senegal part ways with coach Thiaw

PARIS: Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has been sacked in the wake of his side’s last-32 elimination at the World Cup, the Sene­galese Football Federation (FSF) announced Sunday.

“Following a meeting of the (FSF) executive committee, it was decided to initiate proceedings to relieve national team coach Pape Thiaw, as well as the entire coaching staff, of their duties,” the federation said in a statement.

It added that FSF president Abdoulaye Fall will hold a press conference on Monday to explain the “reasons behind this decision” and “to discuss the future”.

Thiaw, 45 and a former Senegal international, took over as national team boss in 2024.

But he paid the price for a disappointing World Cup, in which the Lions of Teranga suffered two defeats in the group stage, against France and Norway, before a 5-0 victory over Iraq secured their place in the knockout rounds.

Senegal were then knocked out by Belgium in the round of 32, losing 3-2 after extra time, despite having led 2-0 until the 86th minute.

Under Thiaw, Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations final in January before being stripped of their title as a punishment for walking off the pitch during the chaotic final against Morocco.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026