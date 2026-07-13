E-Paper | July 13, 2026

‘France do not fear Spain but respect their quality’

Reuters Published Updated
MIAMI: England’s Jude Bellingham (second R) scores the winner during the quarter-final against Norway at the Miami Stadium.—AFP
MIAMI: England’s Jude Bellingham (second R) scores the winner during the quarter-final against Norway at the Miami Stadium.—AFP
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WALTHAM: France are not afraid of Spain going into their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, defender Ibrahima Konate said on Sunday, but they are conscious of their opponents’ quality and their near-perfect backline.

Spain have conceded only one goal in the entire tournament to reach the last four in search of a second World Cup title.

France, winners in 2018 and finalists four years ago, know Spain very well, having lost to them in the Euro 2024 last four and also in last year’s Nations League semi-finals.

“You cannot fear anyone,” France centre-back Konate told a press conference. “We will now prepare as best as possible and hope the result in the end will favour us.

“Spain are an exceptional team, with a lot of individual quality, so we won’t be focusing on just one player even though Lamine (Yamal) is a great player,” said Konate, who had a brief substitute appearance in the win over Norway in their final group match.

Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba have been France’s starting centre-backs, as the tournament favourites eye their fifth World Cup final.

The French have reached four of the last seven World Cup finals. Should they take part in the July 19 showdown in New York, they will sustain the comparison with West Germany, arguably the ultimate tournament nation with four finals between 1974 and 1990.

But Konate said the French were not wasting any thoughts on what might be.

“We are staying humble, we won’t fall into that trap,” he said.

They will need to find a way to break down this World Cup’s most effective backline, as well as contain as much as possible Lamine’s runs down the wings.

“I would not say ‘fear’ but we are conscious of their quality,” said fellow France centre-back Maxence Lacroix. “They have won all their matches (except a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in the group), so we respect them. They have high quality players but we want to win.”

Top of the list is Spain winger Lamine, who has earned praise from his coach for keeping opponents’ defenders busy as team-mates use the spaces created.

“We will defend well, the best,” Lacroix said. “Lamine is a very good player and he has shown he can hurt teams at this World Cup. We will do the work that is needed.”

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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