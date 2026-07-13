Argentina, England set up historic showdown

LOS ANGELES: England and Argentina will meet on Wednesday in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final infused with decades of bitter rivalry after they battled past Norway and Switzerland respectively in the quarter-finals.

The South Americans and their talisman Lionel Messi must defeat England in Atlanta to keep alive their hopes of becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

England and their key partnership of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane must win to have any hope of ending a 60-year wait for a major trophy.

The winner of that game will take on the victor of France’s semi-final with Spain -- they meet in Texas on Tuesday -- in the final on July 19.

The Argentina v England match comes 40 years after a seismic encounter in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Argentina secured a 2-1 victory at the Estadio Azteca with two goals from Diego Maradona -- one the infamous “Hand of God” when he punched the ball into the net and the other a dazzling solo effort considered one of the greatest goals ever to grace a World Cup.

For Maradona’s heir, Messi, it will be his 206th match in an Albiceleste shirt, but his first ever against England.

The match will also take place against the backdrop of a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, known in Spanish as the Malvinas.

Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.

After Argentina beat a dogged Swiss side 3-1 in Kansas City on Saturday thanks to extra-time goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, their coach Lionel Scaloni attempted to take the political heat out of the meeting with England.

“The message is this is a football game. That’s what I can say,” Scaloni said.

“It is a football game and we will be playing against a very tough opponent. They have an excellent coach and this is a football game and that’s all.”

The teams have faced each other twice in World Cups since — Argentina won on penalties in 1998 while England gained revenge four years later.

Alvarez, 26, said he was proud that the three-time champions had reached the last four as they seek to win back-to-back World Cups.

“We know England has impressive players, they’re a great national team and are doing very well,” said Alvarez. “But for us it’s time to recover.”

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026