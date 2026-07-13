House owners, tenants booked under Tenancy Act

RAWALPINDI: Cases have been registered against two house owners and some foreign nationals for violating the Punjab Tenancy Act, police said on Sunday.

The first case was registered at the Rawat police station on the complaint of Mazhar Abbas, a police sub-inspector (SI). The complainant said the police were checking tenants’ details in a private housing society. When they reached the house of Saghiruddin, the owner said Chinese women were living on the ground floor of the house.

During the checking, a lady constable found out that a tenant, Zhaq Li, had been living in the house for the last one-and-a-half years but both the owner and tenant had not registered their details with the police or informed them online.

Similarly, another case was registered on the complaint of SI Naveed Ahmed. He stated that while checking the house of Malik Aamir Pervez, a tenant identified as Mohammad Tanveer and a woman came out.

The woman identified herself as Tharusarawati from Nepal and said there were also four Chinese nationals in the house. The Chinese nationals also did not register their details with the police online, nor did the landlord inform the police. The police registered separate cases and started an investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026