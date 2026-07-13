Seven dog bite cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Seven cases of dog bites were reported from different parts of the city on Sunday, with all victims reported to be in stable condition.

Ali Raza, 26, a resident of Dhoke Kashmirian, was bitten by a stray dog while passing through a street. He was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), where he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine as per standard operating procedures (SOPs). Saad Khalid, 18, a resident of Jinnah Street, Morgah, was bitten by a stray dog while passing through a street. He was shifted to BBH, where he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

Eight-year-old Abdul Rehman, a resident of Vehari, was bitten by a dog and shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine while Mohammad Jabbar, 25, a resident of Babu Lal Hussain Road, Dhoke Ratta, was also bitten by a stray dog while passing through a street on Sunday. He was shifted to the DHQ Hospital, where he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine.

Separately, Jahanzaib Lal, 65, who was also bitten by a stray dog in Mohallah Malakhel, Charsadda, was brought to the DHQ Hospital with a dog bite injury.

Additionally, Mohammad Younas, 54, a resident of Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad, and Muzamil Usman, 44, a resident of Lala Musa, Tehsil Kharian, Gujrat, were shifted to the DHQ Hospital with dog bite injuries. They were also administered anti-rabies vaccines.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026