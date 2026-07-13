Zelensky dismisses PM Svyrydenko

YULIIA Svyrydenko

KYIV: Ukrainian Presi­dent Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he planned to replace Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko after only a year in office, triggering the resignation of the government.

Zelensky did not specify who he would ask to lead the government or what Svyry­denko’s new position would be, but added that there would also be changes among the heads of law enforcement agencies.

He said the changes were needed to “ensure the implementation of an updated political strategy”, but gave no further details.

“I am grateful to Yuliia for her clear, steady, and effective work as Prime Minister, for her years of productive service on Ukraine’s team, and I have offered her the opportunity to lead a new and important area of relations with a key partner,” Zelensky said on X.

Major reshuffle in law enforcement agencies planned

“I expect that, together with MPs, we will make the corresponding changes in the Government of Ukraine.”

Corruption scandals

Svyrydenko, an economist, was appointed in July 2025 after a year as deputy head of Zelensky’s office and then four years as deputy prime minister responsible for economic development and trade.

The Ukraine president also did not explain the reasons for the proposed changes among law-enforcement leaders.

Over the past year, Ukraine has been shaken by its largest corruption scandal, which led to the resignation of the influential head of the presidential administration.

The so-called Midas case, which authorities say invol­ved a $100 million kickback scheme at the state nuclear power company Energo­atom, has engulfed figures close to Zelensky and cast a shadow over the government at a time when Kyiv wants to show Western allies that it can tackle high-level corruption.

Authorities have accused Timur Mindich, Zelensky’s former business partner, of leading the kickback scheme and also named Zelensky’s former chief of staff Andriy Yermak as a susp­ect. Both have denied wrongdoing.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026