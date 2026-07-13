Traffic police on high alert as tourists rush to Murree

RAWALPINDI: The City Traffic Police (CTP) Murree has been placed on high alert as thousands of tourists and vehicles continue to arrive in the hill station over the weekend.

The CTP has advised tourists and motorists to use alternative routes designated by the traffic police to avoid inconvenience due to the ongoing repair work on Murree RMK Road and the Jhika Gali remodeling project.

Citizens and tourists have also been urged to follow the instructions of traffic wardens to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that, with thousands of vehicles and tourists arriving in Murree during the weekend, the City Traffic Police had been placed on high alert while traffic continued to move smoothly on all major roads.

Chief Traffic Officer Murree Munir Ahmed Hashmi is personally supervising traffic arrangements on all major highways, intersections, and key traffic points, the spokesman said.

He added that additional City Traffic Police personnel had been deployed at all important intersections and highways to facilitate tourists and maintain a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said forklift services were also available at all key locations to promptly remove illegally parked vehicles and ensure uninterrupted traffic movement.

Tourists have been requested to remain in their lanes, observe lane discipline, avoid driving in double lanes, refrain from unnecessary overtaking, and exercise patience.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026