Armyman martyred in Khuzdar operation laid to rest

TAXILA: A Pakistan Army commando who embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists during a security operation in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district was laid to rest with full military honours in his native village of Aurangabad in Jand tehsil of Attock district on Sunday.

Sepoy Tahseen Jutt of the elite Special Services Group (SSG) laid down his life while courageously battling terrorists during an ongoing intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar.

His funeral prayers were offered in his ancestral village of Aurangabad, where hundreds of mourners, including serving and retired military personnel, civil administration officials, local political and social figures, relatives and residents, gathered to pay their final respects.

The body of the fallen soldier, draped in the national flag, was brought to his hometown amid scenes of profound grief. Emotional scenes were witnessed as his father remained resolute and raised slogans in support of the country.

Military personnel presented a guard of honour before the martyr was laid to rest in the local graveyard with full military protocol.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026