E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Iesco advises consumers to follow safety precautions during monsoon

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has urged consumers to adopt necessary electrical safety measures during the ongoing monsoon season to ensure their own safety and that of their families from any electrical accidents.

Iesco Chief Executive Khalid Mahmood advised consumers to avoid going near electrical installations during heavy rain, windstorms, or other severe weather conditions.

“People should never approach broken or fallen electricity wires, leaning electricity poles, damaged transformers or any other electrical installations. Any such hazardous situation should be reported immediately to the nearest Iesco office or the helpline 118,” he said.

The chief executive further advised consumers not to operate electrical appliances with wet hands during rainfall.

“They should ensure that the internal wiring of their homes is safe, proper earthing is in place, and children are kept away from electrical installations,” he added. He said Iesco’s operational staff remained fully alert and committed to ensuring a safe and uninterrupted power supply throughout the monsoon season.

“The company has mobilised all available operational resources to effectively respond to any emergency situation. However, consumers’ cooperation and adherence to safety precautions are essential to preventing electrical accidents,” Mr Mahmood said.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe