Iesco advises consumers to follow safety precautions during monsoon

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has urged consumers to adopt necessary electrical safety measures during the ongoing monsoon season to ensure their own safety and that of their families from any electrical accidents.

Iesco Chief Executive Khalid Mahmood advised consumers to avoid going near electrical installations during heavy rain, windstorms, or other severe weather conditions.

“People should never approach broken or fallen electricity wires, leaning electricity poles, damaged transformers or any other electrical installations. Any such hazardous situation should be reported immediately to the nearest Iesco office or the helpline 118,” he said.

The chief executive further advised consumers not to operate electrical appliances with wet hands during rainfall.

“They should ensure that the internal wiring of their homes is safe, proper earthing is in place, and children are kept away from electrical installations,” he added. He said Iesco’s operational staff remained fully alert and committed to ensuring a safe and uninterrupted power supply throughout the monsoon season.

“The company has mobilised all available operational resources to effectively respond to any emergency situation. However, consumers’ cooperation and adherence to safety precautions are essential to preventing electrical accidents,” Mr Mahmood said.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026