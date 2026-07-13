PTI lawmaker accuses CM’s brother of interfering in his constituency’s affairs

PESHAWAR: A lawmaker from treasury benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has accused the brother of chief minister of interfering in political and administrative affairs of his constituency.

MPA Abdul Ghani from Khyber tribal district, also a close friend of Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi, said that the interference by chief minister’s brother was damaging his position as an elected public representative.

Through an open letter to the chief minister, shared on social media, he drew his attention to, what he called, a serious matter that was adversely affecting Mr Ghani’s constituency.

The lawmaker stated that chief minister’s brother Naveed, was continuously interfering in political and administrative affairs of his constituency. He added that he consistently exercised extreme patience in the matter.

MPA Abdul Ghani likely to hold press conference today over the issue

“I have personally informed you [chief minister] about this five times, minister [for local government] Mena Khan Afridi of the situation four times, requested Mr Naveed himself multiple times,” he said in the letter. He added that he even approached Mr Naveed’s family members nearly 10 times, requesting him to refrain from interfering in his constituency’s affairs.

Mr Ghani, however, stated that regrettably, despite all those efforts, the issue could not be resolved.

He said that the chief minister’s brother regularly held khuli kucthehry in his constituency, presided over the meeting and issued directives to heads of the district department while at the same time warned of action if his orders were not followed.

He alleged that the chief minister’s brother convened meetings with senior government officials [BPS-19 and 20], issued them directions besides making announcements of developmental projects and schemes in his constituency.

He added that the elected member [Mr Ghani] and public representatives should at least be taken into confidence.

Mr Ghani stated that his political team had also expressed serious reservations over the situation multiple times.

He said that he had always calmed down the situation, and followed discipline otherwise, his political team would have had held news conference over the chief minister’s brother’s constant interference in administrative affairs of his constituency.

“I have always respected your leadership and worked to strengthen governmental decisions. To date, every developmental project approved or inaugurated in my constituency has prominently featured your name first -- from inaugural plaques to social media -- and credit for every project has been given to your leadership and the government,” Mr Ghani told the chief minister.

He stated that he had always made efforts consistently to present the performance of chief minister and government to people in a positive and effective way.

“Therefore, with due respect, I humbly request you to take immediate notice of this matter and stop any unwarranted interference in the administrative and political affairs of my constituency,” he requested the chief minister.

Sources told scribe that soon after Mr Ghani took to X (former twitter), senior party leaders intervened and tried to calm down the situation.

They said that some senior party members held talks with Mr Ghani. They, however, said that Mr Ghani, was also likely to hold a news conference at Peshawar Press Club today [Monday].

Minister for Information Shaji Jan could not be reached for an official version of the provincial government over the issue despite repeated attempts.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026