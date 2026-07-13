ANP jirga against imposition of tax in Malakand today

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mian Iftikhar Hussain has announced that a jirga will be held in Malakand today (Monday) to oppose the proposed imposition of taxes in the division.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, political parties, social organisations, and public representatives from across the region have been invited to formulate a joint strategy against the proposed taxation.

Mr Hussain said the issue of taxation in the Malakand division concerned the entire region and urged all political and social stakeholders to rise above party affiliations and unite for public rights. He appealed to people from all walks of life to attend the jirga and play their role in safeguarding the region’s interests.

He said the Malakand division was once again facing security challenges, while the government, instead of ensuring peace and public protection, was imposing taxes on the people. He termed the move unacceptable.

The ANP leader vowed that his party, in collaboration with political and social forces, would continue a peaceful and vigorous campaign against the imposition of taxes in the division.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026