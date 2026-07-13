E-Paper | July 13, 2026

ANP jirga against imposition of tax in Malakand today

Bureau Report Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Mian Iftikhar Hussain has announced that a jirga will be held in Malakand today (Monday) to oppose the proposed imposition of taxes in the division.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, political parties, social organisations, and public representatives from across the region have been invited to formulate a joint strategy against the proposed taxation.

Mr Hussain said the issue of taxation in the Malakand division concerned the entire region and urged all political and social stakeholders to rise above party affiliations and unite for public rights. He appealed to people from all walks of life to attend the jirga and play their role in safeguarding the region’s interests.

He said the Malakand division was once again facing security challenges, while the government, instead of ensuring peace and public protection, was imposing taxes on the people. He termed the move unacceptable.

The ANP leader vowed that his party, in collaboration with political and social forces, would continue a peaceful and vigorous campaign against the imposition of taxes in the division.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe