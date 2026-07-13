E-Paper | July 13, 2026

CTD sub-inspector martyred in Buner attack

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SWAT: A sub-inspector of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in the Totalai area of the Buner district on Sunday, prompting a search operation and protests by residents demanding the arrest of the attackers.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Maskeen Zada was performing duty in plainclothes when he was targeted by unidentified assailants.

He sustained fatal gunshot wounds and died on the spot, while the attackers escaped.

Police rushed to the area, cordoned off the crime scene, and launched a search operation. Officials said an investigation had been initiated from multiple angles to trace those involved in the attack.

The killing triggered protests in Totalai, where residents condemned the daylight attack on a police officer.

Demonstrators expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, saying that if law enforcement personnel were being targeted, the safety of ordinary citizens was also at risk.

They demanded the arrest of those responsible and strict legal action against them.

Buner district police officer Mohammad Atiq Shah vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice. He appealed to the public to remain calm, avoid spreading unverified information, and cooperate with the investigation.

Later, the funeral prayers for the martyred CTD officer were offered with full state honours at Totalai police station.

Additional Inspector General of CTD Jawad Qamar, SSP CTD Najam-ul-Hasan, DPO Mohammad Atiq Shah, and SP Investigations Farooq Zaman also attended the funeral prayers.

A police contingent presented a guard of honour to the fallen officer.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the attackers, adding that further investigation into the incident was in progress.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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