11 arrested in Lakki Marwat operation

LAKKI MARWAT: Eleven suspects, including facilitators of terrorists, were arrested during a search and strike operation in Lakki Marwat district on Sunday.

District police officer Nazir Khan told Dawn that the operation was launched in the Titterkhel, Kakkakhel, Dagar Kallay and Khanzadkhel areas in the limits of Ghaznikhel police station.

He said that the police, backed by commandoes of the Counter-Terrorism Department, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force and armoured personnel carriers, raided the hideouts of terrorists and their facilitators in rural localities of the district and captured 11 suspects.

“The law enforcers seized three assault rifles, two pistols and a good number of bullets from the arrested men and shifted them to the police station,” he said.

The district police chief said that the operations against criminals and anti-peace elements would continue till the elimination of the last terrorist.

He said that the search-and-strike and intelligence-based operations were aimed at making surveillance more effective and protecting people’s lives and property.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026