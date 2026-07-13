Aleema urges PTI workers to launch ‘vigorous’ campaign for Imran’s release

LOWER DIR: Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf founder Imran Khan, on Sunday urged party workers to launch a vigorous movement for Imran’s release, saying sustained public pressure on the government was essential to secure justice and medical treatment for the former prime minister.

She was addressing PTI workers during a visit to Lower and Upper Dir districts.

A large number of party supporters welcomed her in Timergara and Wari, while police provided strict security arrangements throughout the visit.

Speaking to workers in Wari, Upper Dir, she said the protest movement for Imran Khan’s release had not ended outside Adiala Jail but had instead been shifted to the streets across the country.

Alleges ex-PM kept in solitary confinement, facing health issues

She alleged that the PTI founder was being held in solitary confinement, facing health issues, and was not being allowed adequate access to doctors. “Unless we put pressure on the government, we cannot secure his release,” she told supporters.

Referring to the party’s planned protest on Aug 5, Ms Khan said a one-day demonstration alone would not resolve the issue and acknowledged that the party had yet to exert sufficient pressure on the authorities to ensure Imran received proper medical treatment and justice.

She urged workers to remain steadfast in their struggle and not succumb to what she termed political oppression.

Addressing supporters in Timergara earlier, Ms Khan called on party workers to actively participate in the movement for Imran’s release and treatment. She said the time had come for workers to mobilise themselves and press elected representatives and party leaders to intensify efforts for the PTI founder’s freedom.

Ms Khan said Imran had not sought negotiations with the government out of weakness and had maintained that he would rather remain in prison than compromise on his principles.

She also expressed concerns about the country’s judicial system and said the public was increasingly worried about the delivery of justice. She claimed that rising inflation, insecurity and political uncertainty were adversely affecting ordinary citizens.

AFGHANS REPATRIATION: Deputy Commissioner Basharat Ahmad said on Sunday that a crackdown had been launched against illegal Afghans in Lower Dir in line with the federal government’s repatriation policy.

In a statement issued here, he warned that strict legal action would be taken against those staying illegally as well as the landlords providing them with accommodation.

He said foreign nationals overstaying their visas would be arrested and deported, adding that the district administration would ensure strict implementation of federal government directives without any exceptions.

Meanwhile, Awami National Party on Sunday held a ceremony to mark the first death anniversary of its slain leader Maulana Khan Zeb, with speakers paying tribute to him for his struggle for peace, democracy and the rights of Pakhtuns.

The event was organised at the residence of ANP leader Malik Sajjad Khan in Balambat here. Quran Khwani and collective prayers were offered for the departed soul of Maulana Zeb and other deceased party leaders.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026