JUI-F calls for joint struggle against imposition of taxes in Malakand

BAJAUR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl on Sunday rejected the proposed imposition of taxes in Malakand division and merged districts and called for a joint struggle to force the federal government to reverse the decision.

Addressing a news conference at the Bajaur Press Club in Khar, JUI-F district emir Maulana Abdur Rasheed said that the imposition of taxes in both Malakand division and the tribal districts was unacceptable as the regions were reeling from poor law and order and economic hardships.

Accompanied by other party leaders, including Said Badshah, Imran Mahir and Khar Traders Association President Wajid Ali Shah, Maulana Rasheed noted that the imposition of taxes was also against the Sartaj Aziz Commission’s recommendations, which had proposed making the former Fata region part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the 25th Constitutional Amendment while keeping the areas free of taxes for 10 years.

The JUI-F leader said that the 25th Amendment included a comprehensive package of financial and socioeconomic support for the tribal districts, including Rs100 billion annually for 10 years and a three per cent share in the NFC Award.

He claimed that the 25th Constitutional Amendment also included provisions to establish industrial zones in the tribal districts and recruit 27,000 local youth in the police department. However, he regretted that the federal government had failed to launch any scheme for the tribal districts.

“The federal government introduced those laws of the 25th Amendment, which are in its own interest, and ignored those points which are in the interest of residents,” he alleged.

He said that before imposing taxes, the government should ensure that all basic facilities are provided to residents of both regions.

Describing collective struggle as the best way to force the federal government to withdraw the taxes, Maulana Rasheed called on the leadership of all political and religious parties to unite against the move.

He said that his party had decided to launch a result-oriented movement against the imposition of taxes in both Malakand Division and the tribal districts.

“We plan to go to any extreme to force the federal government to take back its anti-people move,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026