E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Excise police seize 204kg charas

Bureau Report Published Updated
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PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation police on Sunday seized 204 kilograms charas from a vehicle on Ring Road area of provincial capital and arrested a suspect.

A statement issued here said that a team led by station house officer (SHO) Imad Khan intercepted a vehicle bearing Islamabad registration number during a routine check. Upon search, 204 kilograms charas was recovered from the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Wahid Shah, a resident of Mashokhel area of Peshawar, was arrested at the scene. A case has been registered at the excise police station in Peshawar and further investigations were under way, it said.

SHO Imad Khan and his team were commended for their professionalism, vigilance and courage in executing the operation successfully despite limited resources.

SHO Khan told the media at this occasion that under the zero-tolerance policy directed by the provincial minister, indiscriminate action would continue against those involved in the narcotics trade.

“All available resources are being utilised to curb the menace of drugs and no trafficker will be allowed to escape the law,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026

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