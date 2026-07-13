50 undocumented Afghans held in Charsadda, Mohmand

CHARSADDA/MOHMAND: Authorities here on Sunday launched a crackdown on undocumented Afghan nationals under the federal government’s policy and detained 47 Afghan citizens during the first day of the operation, police and district administration officials said.

They said that the operation was carried out in the Charsadda, Shabqadar and Tangi tehsils. The detainees were taken into custody for lacking valid legal documents for staying in Pakistan.

Officials said the operation was conducted jointly by the police and civil administration as part of the government’s ongoing campaign against foreigners residing in Pakistan sans valid documents.

Following the completion of preliminary legal formalities, 47 detainees were transferred under strict security arrangements to Peshawar, where they have been placed at a designated holding centre.

Officials said the holding facility serves as a temporary transit point for undocumented foreign nationals before the completion of registration, verification and other legal procedures.

The district administration said that after the required documentation and verification process was completed at the holding centre, the deportation process would begin in accordance with the government’s policy.

The Afghan nationals will subsequently be repatriated to Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing.

The district administration said the operation was carried out in accordance with the applicable legal framework.

Pakistan has intensified efforts in recent months to implement its policy concerning undocumented foreign nationals, with authorities conducting verification and deportation operations in various districts.

Officials reiterated that the campaign in Charsadda would continue in the coming days and urged all foreign nationals residing in the district to ensure that they possess valid immigration and residency documents.

Meawhile, police arrested three undocumented Afghan nationals during a crackdown in Baizai tehsil of Mohmand district and registered cases against them under the Foreigners Act, officials said on Sunday.

According to police, the operation was carried out on the directives of district police officer (DPO) Mohmand Raza Muhammad as part of an ongoing campaign against illegal activities and undocumented foreign nationals in the district.

The action was supervised by DSP Baizai Circle Pasham Gul Khan, while SHO Sardar Hussain, along with a police contingent, established special checkpoints at various locations across the circle.

During the checking of suspected individuals, police arrested three Afghan nationals identified as Iqbal Shah, son of Karim Shah, Lal Gul, son of Faheem Shah, and Naw Gul, son of Iqbal Jan.

Officials said the crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals and other unlawful activities would continue across the district in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026