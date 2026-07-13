Wastewater treatment system inaugurated in Galiyat

Abbottabad: Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) on Sunday inaugurated a modern wastewater collection and treatment system in Galiyat, marking a significant step towards environmental protection and sustainable tourism in the region.

Malik Adil Iqbal, the special assistant to chief minister for tourism, culture, archaeology and museums, inaugurated the project as chief guest. The ceremony was attended by GDA Director General Mohammad Fawad, senior officials of GDA, government officers, elected representatives and local dignitaries. The newly-launched system is designed to collect and treat wastewater using modern technology. It will help to reduce pollution, protect Galiyat’s natural environment and preserve scenic beauty of the region.

Officials said the project would improve sanitation for locals while providing tourists with a cleaner and more pleasant environment.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers highlighted government’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly development and sustainable tourism. They described the wastewater treatment system as a key initiative to safeguard Galiyat’s natural resources and reiterated that environmental conservation would remain a top priority alongside tourism development.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026