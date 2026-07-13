One arrested, 12 booked in Swabi over illegal gold mining

SWABI: One person was arrested and a first information report (FIR) was registered against around a dozen people allegedly involved in illegal gold mining in the Indus River bed during a joint operation carried out by the administrations of Attock district in Punjab and Swabi district, officials told Dawn on Sunday.

Officials said five excavators and other heavy machinery being used for the illegal mining operation were dismantled at the site.

Sources said several miners managed to evade arrest before police and administrative officials reached the area.

“However, one suspect was arrested and, during interrogation, disclosed the names of his alleged accomplices,” an official said.

The operation, launched against illegal mining, was conducted under the supervision of Chota Lahor assistant commissioner Saddam Akhtar and led by additional assistant commissioner-I Arshad Kamal.

The crackdown was carried out in Kund Park, Allahadher and adjoining areas along the Swabi-Attock border.

Police in Attock were alerted to prevent the suspects from fleeing across the district boundary.

Teams from the Minerals Department, police, the assistant commissioner’s office, the Attock administration and Rescue 1122 took part in the operation. Some personnel used boats to patrol the Indus River during the crackdown.

He said those involved initially attempted to flee but, seeing the heavy presence of law enforcement personnel and the extensive security arrangements, offered no resistance and surrendered peacefully.

The official said the operation was successfully carried out with the cooperation of the district administrations of Attock and Swabi, along with the district police.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Mine Owners Association, Swabi, rejected the Minerals Department’s proposed increase in royalty rates, excise duty, annual rent and other mineral-related fees, describing the move as disastrous for the mining industry.

The association warned that if the proposed increase is not withdrawn, it will announce a protest movement and its future course of action after July 17.

Addressing a press conference at the Swabi Press Club, Frontier Mine Owners Association president Sarzamin Khan, general secretary Najab Khan and other office-bearers urged the government to convey their demands to the chief minister, chief secretary, minerals secretary, provincial minister for minerals and other relevant authorities, saying the problems faced by mine owners had yet to be addressed seriously.

Mr Khan said mine owners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were already facing severe challenges due to terrorism, delays in the issuance of explosive licences, rising diesel and electricity prices, the high cost of machinery and spare parts and actions taken by the Forest Department.

He said thousands of mineral leases had already been suspended or cancelled, adding that in such circumstances, the proposed increase in mineral-related fees ranging from 250pc to 4,500pc was completely unjustified.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026