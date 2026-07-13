Govt urged to develop ‘organic curriculum’ for new generation

PESHAWAR: The University of Chitral Vice-Chancellor, Prof Hazirullah, has stressed the need for developing an ‘organic curriculum’ to promote national integration and patriotism among the new generation.

He emphasised that the national curriculum needs to be rethought to focus on powerful knowledge, integrating character, patriotism, national integration, vocational education, and lifelong learning to meet modern economic and social needs.

He expressed these views while speaking at the conclusion of a three-day training workshop titled ‘School Leadership Camp’ here on Sunday.

It was organised by the Association for Academic Quality Pakistan to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in school leadership.

Three-day training workshop for educators concludes

Educators from across the country attended the training camp, which aimed to strengthen the leadership capacity of school principals and administrators by focusing on educational innovation, curriculum implementation, artificial intelligence, and character development.

He further argued that the curriculum should align with Pakistan’s constitutional values, ethnic diversity and respect for all. He highlighted the prevailing gender discrimination and social class biases in the school curriculum.

He also spotlighted the international donors’ hegemonic vested interest embedded in Pakistani textbooks. He asserted that they need to emancipate the curriculum from foreign intervention and design and develop an organic curriculum to promote critical thinking, tolerance, civic responsibility, environmental stewardship and respect for cultural and linguistic diversity, while strengthening students’ commitment to the unity, sovereignty, and development of Pakistan.

Mr Hazirullah advised the participants to lead their institutions with character, integrity and honesty, making themselves role models for their teachers and students. “A firm commitment to advancing curriculum reforms in Pakistan is to cultivate informed, resilient, and patriotic citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to Pakistan’s sustainable development, national integration, and global competitiveness,” he said.

The programme featured interactive learning sessions, leadership activities, group discussions, and outdoor team-building exercises.

On the occasion, Vice-Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, Prof Jamil Ahmad highlighted the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in education and urged school leaders to adopt emerging technologies to improve teaching, learning, and institutional management.

Director of Training and Services Association for Academic Quality, Pakistan, Amir Zeb engaged the participants in an extensive outdoor leadership programme, which was designed to strengthen teamwork, communication, and decision-making skills.

Secretary, Livestock, Fisheries & Cooperative Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zariful Maani emphasised that quality education should not only develop academic competence but also cultivate ethical values, responsible citizenship, and lifelong character.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Buner, Prof Jamshaid Ali Khan, stressed the need for students’ character building, saying, “We will not only produce good officers, but also good human beings through character building.”

Managing Director of Elementary and Secondary Education Qaiser Alam informed the participants that in the era of Artificial Intelligence, the 75 per cent role of teachers would be shaped as facilitators in the coming few years.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2026